Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation: Collegium's decision to be uploaded on SC website soon

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said a decision has been taken on the appointment of the Bombay High Court Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said that the decision of the Collegium will be uploaded on the apex court's website soon.



Earlier, Supreme Court had said that it received a communication from Ministry of Law and Justice on the issue of non-appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and it will be placed before the Supreme Court Collegium for its consideration.

Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking a direction to the Centre to implement the Collegium's recommendation to appoint Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The advocates' association said Kureshi was appointed as a judge of Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as acting Chief Justice of High Court when he was transferred to Bombay High Court in November 2018. (ANI)

