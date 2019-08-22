Justice BP Das appointed as chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Justice Bimala Prasad Das, a former judge of Odisha High Court on Thursday appointed as chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.

He was appointed by Governor Ganeshi Lal.



"In exercise of powers conferred under protection of Human Rights Act the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Justice Bimala Prasad Das, former judge of Odisha High Court to be the Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission with effect from date he assumes charge of his office," said the communique from the Law Department, Odisha. (ANI)

