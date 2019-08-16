Justice denied in Pehlu Khan case: Cong MLA

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Claiming that the acquittal of the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case has "disturbed the atmosphere" in the country, Congress MLA Safia Khan on Friday justice has been denied in the case.

"The court's order in the Pehlu Khan murder case has disturbed the atmosphere in the country. The family of Pehlu Khan has not been served justice. The investigations were carried out under BJP rule. So one cannot expect justice. There is a dire need for people belonging to different caste and religion to create an atmosphere of brotherhood so that the true freedom can prevail," she told ANI.

On April 1 in 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later. The judicature on Wednesday gave clean chit to all the six accused based on mobile phone records and the statement of the caretaker of a cow shelter.In a veiled attack on the BJP, Khan also accused the party of having practiced divide and rule policy after coming to power in 2014. She also slammed the Centre for scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that China and Pakistan will attack India for making such a move."People of India are not feeling independent. Everyone has an abomination, whatever the reason is. The atmosphere which was 30 years back is not the same now. Especially from the year 2014, the policies of divide and rule has been practiced. BJP talks of building temples for the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and also play with the sentiments of people and instigate them.""The withdrawal of Article 370 in Kashmir was unconstitutional. Now the fights will increase in Kashmir because China and Pakistan will attack India. This will cause a lot of damage in the region," the Congress leader said. (ANI)