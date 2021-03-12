Justice Indu Malhotra gets emotional as CJI calls her a great role model

Justice Malhotra got emotional on her last day in the court. With almost tearful eyes, she thanked the bar members. "I retire with great satisfaction of having contributed to the system with utmost capacity."

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Friday said he has not seen a finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, the first woman advocate to be appointed directly as a judge to the Supreme Court. Justice Malhotra sat on the bench for the last time today.

Justice Malhotra is one of the two woman judges in the Supreme Court. Previously a senior advocate, Justice Malhotra joined the bench on April 27, 2018. From tomorrow, Justice Indira Banerjee will be the only woman judge in the top court.

Chief Justice Bobde said he has not seen a finer judge than her and he could understand her feelings, citing that she was emotional. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said it is sad that a Supreme Court judge has to retire at the of 65 and cited her historic dissent in Sabarimala temple case. The AG added she did a good job reminding the judiciary about constitutional morality.

Justice Malhotra expressed her gratitude upon to the fellow judges for acknowledging her contribution.

Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh said the retirement age of judges in the top court should be increased from 65 to 70.

Singh added that the Chief Justice should take steps to fill the vacancy, created after retirement of Justice Malhotra, with a female judge.

Chief Justice Bobde said Justice Malhotra is a great role model for younger advocates, and added that her judgments are filled with knowledge, sagacity and firmness. In her parting words, Justice Malhotra said that she was very blessed to serve on the bench of the Supreme Court.

--IANS

ss/ash