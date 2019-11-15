Justice Kureshi to take over as Tripura HC CJ

Agartala, Nov 15 (IANS) Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi, Judge of the Bombay High Court, arrived here on Friday to assume office as the fifth Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on Saturday, official said.

According to a senior official of the Tripura High Court, Governor Ramesh Bais would administer the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Kureshi at a ceremonial function at the Durbar Hall of the old Raj Bhavan here.

After keeping it pending for several months, the Department of Justice under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice last week notified the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Senior judge from the Gujarat High Court, Justice Kureshi was serving as a judge of the Bombay High Court before the transfer. In May 2019, the apex court Collegium had recommended Justice Kureshi's elevation as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, but the recommendation was not approved by the Centre. After the Collegium on September 5 passed a resolution saying the Centre had twice returned the proposal of elevation of Justice Kureshi to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Gujarat High Advocates' Association moved the apex court taking objection to the Centre's reluctance on the appointment. On September 19, the Supreme Court said a decision had been taken on the collegium recommendation for the elevation of Justice Kureshi and it will be published on the Supreme Court's website. However, the Collegium on September 20, modified its recommendation and approved the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in March 2013. Since 1975, Sikkim has a separate High Court also. Earlier, the seven northeastern states were under the Gauhati High Court. sc/vin