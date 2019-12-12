Justice not served: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief after SC dismisses review petitions in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): As the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected all the review petitions filed against its judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said that justice has not been served.

"We are saddened that the Supreme Court rejected the review petition in the matter. It is not like all review petitions are dismissed, many are also heard by the court. Justice has not been served," Madani told ANI here.He said that the people around the world know that the judgement is not in line with the law."The court had accepted that Babri Masjid was demolished and considered people who demolished it as guilty, but then the court gave judgement in their favour," Madani said."This judgement is not limited to India, it echoes around the globe. This brings a bad name to the country," he said.When asked about the future course of action, Madani said that it was up to the working committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind."We had filed the review petition on the basis of the decision taken by our working committee. We have not done anything that was not in line with the committee's directives. All further decisions will also be taken by it," he said.Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case.The apex court had, on November 9, unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.The court had also directed to allot 5-acre land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. (ANI)