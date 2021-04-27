Justice Rajesh Bindal named acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Justice Rajesh Bindal, the seniormost Judge of the Calcutta High Court, was on Tuesday named to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from April 29, when incumbent, Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan retires.

The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution, as per a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.