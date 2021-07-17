Justice (Retd) Shabihul Hasnain appointed as DERC's new chairman

The DERC, which is a three-member commission comprising chairperson and two members, has been left with lone member, after its chairperson justice (Retd) S.S. Chauhan retired on July 4. The board's second member, Justice (Retd) A.K. Singhal retired in January this year.

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Delhi Government on Saturday appointed Justice (Retd) Shabihul Hasnain as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The Delhi government had recommended to extend Chauhan's tenure for another term, however, the proposal was not accepted by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and since then the power regulatory body was with just one member -- A.K. Ambasht.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the appointment of DERC's new chairman on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

"Delhi Govt approves the appointment of Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). Providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply is one of the key priority areas for Delhi Govt," Kejriwal tweeted.

