Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi sworn in as Chief Justice of K'taka HC

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was on Monday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Monday.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Awasthi in a function organised in the Glass House of the Raj Bhavan.

Justice Awasthi was serving in the Allahabad High Court before being appointed as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. He succeeds Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oak, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in August.