Justice Sanjay Kumar chosen as Chief Justice of Manipur HC

Besides the Chief Justice, the five-judge Collegium includes Justices N.V. Ramana, R.F. Nariman, U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, has cleared the proposal for elevation of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

The Collegium held its meeting on December 16, 2020.

"The Supreme Court Collegium on 16th December 2020 has recommended elevation of Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court (PHC: Telangana) as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court", said a statement public by the top court on its website on Monday.

Justice Kumar also served as a government prosecutor in the Andhra Pradesh High Court from 2000 to 2003 before his elevation to the bench as an Additional Judge on August 8, 2008 and became a permanent Judge on January 20, 2010.

Justice Kumar was born on August 14, 1963 and assumed the charge as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, on October 14, 2019.

--IANS

ss/vd