After the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Swamy was presented a guard of honour in the high court premises.

Justice Swamy was born on July 1, 1959. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on July 4, 2007, and subsequently as permanent Judge on April 17, 2009

He was also the Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka from January 17 to May 9 this year.