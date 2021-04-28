Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor appointed as Chhattisgarh High Court judge

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor, an additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court to be a Judge of the High Court in the state.



A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

Vimla Singh Kapoor has joined the Judicial Service as Civil Judge Class Il on September 3, 1987. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court on June 18, in 2018 for a period of two years, which was further extended for one year.

It should be noted the President of India today accepted the resignation tendered by Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta of the Chhattisgarh High Court, informed the Department of Justice.

Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta of Chhattisgarh High Court had last month tendered his resignation to the President of India stating that he intends to relinquish his office from March 31.

"Shri Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Chhattisgarh High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 31 March, 2021 afternoon," the letter stated.

He entered Judicial Service in 1985 and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on June 27, 2017 and as Permanent Judge on September 2, 2019. (ANI)

