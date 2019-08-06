Jyotiradtiya Scindia supports abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Taking a stand in contrast to that of his party's, senior Congress leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia supported the BJP-led Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

"I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country's interest and I support this," Scindia tweeted on Tuesday.



The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The bill strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

It also passed resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

(ANI)

