K Chandrashekhar Rao appeals PM Modi to rethink about CAA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'rethink' about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

"I appeal the Prime Minister of this country to rethink CAA. The National Population Register is the first step towards NRC and this has been said in the parliament. We have opposed CAA and it was a wrong decision by the Centre. To Amit Shah, I have said that we will not support the Act," KCR told reporters.

Adding that CAA is unconstitutional, the Chief Minister said: "In Kashmir issue, we have supported the Centre. However, we don't agree with the Centre on CAA. This Act violates the Constitution.""SC should take a suo-moto case and should reject CAA. Back to back BJP governments in several states are falling. If needed, we will meet other party leaders and oppose CAA. There are chances that I can organise conclave with other Chief Ministers against CAA in coming days," TRS leader said.Rao added, "India should belong to all people and should not belong to only one religion. Other Chief Ministers are saying that our prestige will be in danger before other foreign countries."Stressing that the economic situation in the country has worsened, he said: "The economic situation in the country has worsened and the world is saying this. It will have a severe impact on every state in this country. Our growth has been curbed by this current situation.""BJP and the Congress have failed and next time, a federal government will be formed at the Centre. Regarding CAA, we will hold discussions in the coming assembly sessions. We openly oppose CAA and in future, we may bring resolution against it," Rao said.The Chief Minister also thanked the people for reposing their faith in Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Telangana municipal elections."Beijing is one of the most polluted cities and Delhi is also polluted. However, Hyderabad is safer because it has forest lands surrounding the city. We will also take the necessary action to ensure that Hyderabad doesn't suffer from the issue of pollution," the Chief Minister said.He added, "Telangana has 9.5 per cent GDP growth. I am confused about why people from here go to Gulf countries and suffer there. Many people from Bihar, Chattisgarh and other places are working here and getting good salaries. I will go to gulf countries and speak to Telangana people who are suffering there. We will help them.""We will give pension to everyone who has crossed 57 years. Earlier we said that we will give pension to unemployees and we have delayed this process. I will write a letter to PM to release the funds which are pending," said Rao. (ANI)