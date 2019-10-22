K'taka: A day after explosion, bomb squad to arrive at Hubli railway station

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A day after one person was injured in an explosion at Hubli railway station, a bomb disposal squad is expected to arrive here on Tuesday to defuse the remaining bombs found at the premises.





According to police sources, more bombs were discovered at the railway station. They have been removed to an open space nearby.



A bomb squad scheduled to arrive from Bengaluru will diffuse the bombs.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 9(B) of the Explosive Act, and Sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substance Act.



An unclaimed parcel had exploded at the railway station, following which local police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot and rushed the injured person to a nearby hospital.



Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

