K'taka: 1 elephant dies of Herpes virus infection, 24 undergoing treatment at Sakrebailu Elephant Camp

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Herpes virus threat at Shivamogga Sakrebailu Elephant Camp has become a cause of concern for authorities here.

One elephant, Naganna, recently died at the camp after getting infected by the virus.



Chandrasekhar, Deputy Forest Conservator, said that precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the rest of the elephants do not get infected by Herpes.

"We are taking precautionary measures in the camp for the rest of the elephants. Ten elephants are under observation and have been kept outside Sakrebailu Elephant Camp," he said.

As many as 24 elephants in the camp are undergoing treatment. (ANI)

