K'taka: 12 rebel MLAs who won on BJP ticket will get ministerial berth, says K S Eshwarappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Thursday said that all 12 rebel MLAs who won in the state by-polls on BJP ticket will get a ministerial berth in BS Yediyurappa-led government.

"All our legislators (Ex MLAs of Congress-JDS) who won in the by-polls will be accommodated in ministership as the Chief Minister had promised them so," said Eshwarappa while speaking to ANI.

Being asked about H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who lost from Hunsur and Hoskote constituencies respectively, he said: "The decision regarding them joining the cabinet or not will be decided by the high command."On Monday, the ruling BJP had registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka by-elections, winning 12 out of the 15 Assembly seats, and secured a comfortable majority in the House with Congress managing just two and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) failing to open its account.With these results, the BJP now has 117 MLAs and there are now 222 legislators in the state Assembly. The four-month-old government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has a majority in the 224-member House, getting to the magic number of 112.The Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), had a dismal performance in the bypolls, failing to win a single seat. An Independent has won one seat.The Congress now has 68 MLAs while JD-S has 34 legislators in the House. (ANI)