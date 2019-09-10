K'taka: 25,000 cusec water released from Bhadra Dam following heavy rainfall

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Following incessant rainfall for the past one week, 25,000 cusecs of water was released from the Bhadra dam in Shivamogga on Tuesday as it reached its peak storage.

"Bhadra River project (reservoir) located Near Lakkavalli in Shivamogga reached its peak storage forcing us to release 25,000 cusecs of water," Deputy Commissioner Shivakumar told ANI.



It was a big relief for the drought-hit districts Chitradurga and Davanagere as water paucity had been troubling the people. The released water will be used for drinking purposes in the Gadag district and is a good sign for irrigation in middle Karnataka. (ANI)

