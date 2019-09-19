K'taka: 3 held for poaching elephants for tusks

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 19, 2019 04:58 hrs

Five pair of ivory seized by forest officials in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with poaching elephants for their tusks near Surya Road in Belthangady taluk, Karnataka police said.


Acting on the tip-off, teams of forest officials and Belthangadi police station in Dakshina Kannada district nabbed the accused on Wednesday and seized five pairs of ivory.
The arrested persons have been identified as Abraham, Anwar and Suresh.
As per police, they have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

