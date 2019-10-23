K'taka: 4 ADGPI teams intensify relief operations across flood-hit Raichur district

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Four Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) teams have been pressed into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district.



The state authorities are also making efforts to rehabilitate those affected and provide them relief materials.

More teams are on standby for other districts as well, informed PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence on Twitter in the morning today.

A house in Hosuru village of Gadag collapsed today, following heavy rains in the region at around 9 in the morning.

No injury or loss of life has been reported so far from the incident.

Also, roads were damaged in Palar area near Male Mahadeshwara hills on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

A pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on October 16 held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state.

(ANI)