K'taka: 52-year-old woman arrested for stealing silver idols worth Rs 3 lakh

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 29, 2019 17:29 hrs

Police Commissioner M Nagraj with the stolen idols on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Police in Kalaburagi on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old woman for stealing silver idols worth approximately Rs.3 lakh, from multiple houses.
The accused was identified as Basamma and was arrested in connection with four cases of theft.


Speaking to media persons, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MN Nagraj stated, "The accused used to enter the houses and steal silver idols of gods. Idols worth approximately Rs 3 lakh have been recovered."
Police are conducting further investigation into the case. (ANI)

