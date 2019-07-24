K'taka: Additional Advocate General of Karnataka resigns

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Karnataka, Devadatt Kamat on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Kamat cited personal reasons as the reason for his resignation from the post.

"I have been privileged to represent the State as Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court since 2015. However, due to personal reasons, I wish to tender my resignation from the said post of Additional Advocate General," the letter written by Kamat read.



Kamat had represented the state government in the Supreme Court since 2015.

He also expressed his gratitude for having been given the opportunity to serve the state in the letter. (ANI)

