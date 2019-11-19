K'taka: Australian national thrashed by villagers for allegedly misbehaving with woman

Badami (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): An Australian national was thrashed by villagers after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman in Konkanakoppa near Badami.

William K James (35), a Melbourne resident was beaten up by the villagers of Konkanakoppa on November 18.



According to the police, James was seen misbehaving with a woman and was later tied up by the villagers and beaten up. The incident took place at around 9 pm on November 18. He was rushed to a hospital.

Police have filed an FIR and the Australian embassy was later informed.

Further investigation is underway.


