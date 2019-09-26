K'taka: BJP leaders unhappy with party trying to give tickets to kin of disqualified JDS-Cong MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Trouble is looming large over the BJP in the state with previously defeated party candidates expressing unhappiness against the state leadership for favouring the disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs families in allotment of tickets ahead of the upcoming by-polls.

Party leaders from all fifteen constituencies, where by-polls are going to be held, have come out in opposition to BJP's decision to give tickets to the families of disqualified MLAs.

The core party leaders have shown the inclination to join Congress and JD(S) if the tickets are not allotted to them.BJP leader from the Hoskote constituency, Sharath Bacche Gowda, has called a meeting of local leaders to discuss further action if MTB Nagaraj's family members are given ticket by the BJP.Party leader, Katta Subramanya Naidu is also opposing giving a ticket to the family of former Congress leader and disqualified MLA R Roshan Baig from the Shivajinagar constituency.Senior leader UB Banakar has also shown red signal to the BJP leadership for displaying interest in another disqualified MLA BC Patil's kin.As per sources, some of the important leaders in 15 constituencies are in touch with Congress and JDS which is making Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel worried.Some of the leaders have also said that if they are not given tickets they will do everything to defeat the candidates who are fighting from their seats, sources said.The party's core committee meeting which was held yesterday evening too did not send a clear message to the defeated MLA candidates of BJP who had lost in the 2018 state elections.The staunch BJP leaders, according to sources, are waiting for the decision which will be taken in the party's core committee meeting and of Supreme Court verdict in the case against the disqualified MLAs.This development has definitely come as a shock to the party which was seeking to win 13 of the 15 seats on which by-polls are to be held. (ANI)