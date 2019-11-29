K'taka: Crime branch busts international drug racket, one arrested

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bangalore on Friday busted an international drug racket and arrested a man on charges of obtaining drugs from Canada and transporting them to India.



The accused identified as Atif Aslam--a native of Kolkata in West Bengal was arrested on Thursday.

Accused named Atif Aslam had contacted drug sellers in Canada through the dark web and used to obtain banned substances from them for delivering in India, said Bhaskar Rao, Indian Police Service (IPS), Banglore City Police.

Police have recovered 14 Marijuana packet kept in milk powder boxes which weighs about two kg 750 grams, 12 chocolate packs, weed flavoured cigarettes, Rs 1 lakh cash among other things.

A case has been registered in Sadduguntepalya police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

