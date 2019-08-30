K'taka: Kannada actor Venkat thrashed by mob for allegedly damaging car

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Kannada actor Huccha Venkat was thrashed by an angry mob for allegedly damaging a car which was parked in front of KSRTC depot.

The incident took place near Napoklu on Thursday. However, the reason for creating nuisance is not clear.

In a video, people can be seen thrashing Venkat for his alleged misdemeanours.



Confirming the incident, Kodagu, Superintendent of Police (SP) said that they have taken Venkat into the custody and an inquiry is being conducted. (ANI)

