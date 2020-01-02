K'taka: Modi releases 3rd installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 2,000 for the period December 2019 to March 2020.

This will benefit approximately six crore beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister also handed over certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from eight states and Union Territories (UTs).



Modi also distributed the Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting. He will also give away Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

"At the same event, Prime Minister also handed over the keys of deep-sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu. He also distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers of Karnataka," an official release said. (ANI)

