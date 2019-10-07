K'taka: People perform Ayudha Puja for their vehicle at Sri Prasanna Ganapathi Temple

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers to their newly-bought vehicles by performing Ayudha Puja at the Sri Prasanna Ganapathi Temple here.

The vehicle owners and drivers decorated their vehicles with flowers and banana plants and offered prayers.



The Sri Prasanna Ganpathi Temple is popularly known as "Accident Ganesha temple" as the people believe that if they do not perform Pooja here for their vehicle, it will meet with an accident.

"We bought a new vehicle last week and I have come here to perform puja for it. And we have specially come to this temple. After this now we will go to other temples for the puja. My whole family performs puja at this temple whenever we buy a new vehicle. Twice we missed the puja and our vehicle met with accidents," Anita, a local told ANI.

"Today, we celebrate this day by worshipping our vehicles. Whenever we buy a new vehicle we come here for puja," Jairam, another local told ANI. (ANI)

