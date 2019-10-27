K'taka: Police nab two for murdering elderly couple in Mahadevpura

Mahadevpura (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering an elderly couple. More than five lakh cash and gold ornaments have been seized from the accused.

According to the police, the accused, Venkatesh CH, a cab driver and his wife Arpita were related to the elderly couple.

The couple had several loans amounting to Rs 10 lakh, and to pay back the loans, they decided to murder Chandregowda (63) and Lakhshmamma (55) for money, said the police.



The accused visited the victim's house and allegedly hit them in the head with a spanner and left their house with jewellery and cash.

After committing the murder, both ran away to their friend's house in a village in Dakshin Kannada district, the police said.

The police further revealed that the accused also committed the murder of an elderly couple in a similar manner in Mandya District in July this year, before ransacking their house and taking away valuables and cash.

"During the course of investigation, 305 grams of gold and Rs 5.04 lakh cash has been seized," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

