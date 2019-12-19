K'taka: Police take 30 people into custody for allegedly violating prohibitory orders

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Thursday took around 30 people in custody here for allegedly violating prohibitory orders amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Karnataka, including Hubli, Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, in view of widespread protests across the state.



Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

