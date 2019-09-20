K'taka: Pratibha Puraskar to be held for students on Sep 22

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Karnataka State Government Kumbara Employees' Welfare Association will organise 'Pratibha Puraskar' for school students here on September 22.

"This event will take place at Sri Gururaja Kalyana Mantap on Crescent Road in Bengaluru. In the event, all the achievers in various fields will be felicitated," said the release.



The Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the event.

Eminent personalities from the pottery community from Goa and Maharashtra besides Karnataka are scheduled to participate in this special function. (ANI)

