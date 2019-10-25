K'taka: Shivakumar's supporters offer 108 coconuts to Lord Ganesha in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday here offered 108 coconuts at Ramanna Shreshti Park Ganesha Temple.

On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar while taking into note that he had been extensively interrogated by the probe agency since his arrest on September 3.The supporters raised pro-Shivakumar and Congress party slogans in the temple holding photographs of him."DK Shivakumar is a strong and mighty leader of Congress. Congress means DK Shivakumar. We have offered coconuts at Siddi Vinayaka temple. It is Diwali for us," Vice President of Zilla Panchayath Veda Vijay Kumar told ANI."We are Congress workers and we are very happy because our most powerful leader is released by Court on bail. We believe that he will be a very good leader in future. Moreover, he will be the chief minister of the state in the future," Prasanna Kumar, Ex MLA of Shivamogga told ANI.However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Shivakumar in alleged connection with a money-laundering case being probed by the agency. (ANI)