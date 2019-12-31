K'taka: State forest department converts westland into medicinal plant garden in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The state forest department and the Western Ghats Task Force in Shivamogga have converted a wasteland into a medicinal plant garden after dedicated over a decade of time and efforts on the initiative.



"From the last ten years, we were working on it. We collected rare endangered species from the Western Ghats and planted here. It is a natural oxygen centre. It is a very good model for our state and a unique step taken in Shivamogga," AH Ashisara Chairman State Biodiversity Board told ANI.

He also said that the project will be expanded in other states.

"In order to save the environment we took this step. We will definitely expand our Green Project to other cities of the state" he added.

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old man took it upon himself to contribute to nature and bought one-acre land on Shivamogga-Shikaripura highway. He created a mini forest - Eshwara Vana - which not only cleans the air but also help the birds in finding a better nesting site. (ANI)

