K'taka: Students protest against poor road conditions in Shivamogga, plant saplings in potholes

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Members of Vidyarthi Sanghatane, a student organisation, on Friday staged a protest against poor road conditions in Shivamogga by planting saplings in potholes.

The students said that four-time Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son -- a three-time MP and senior Minister KS Eshwarappa who holds two portfolios, are from Shivamogga but have done nothing to resolve the problems of potholes.



Vinay Rajavath, president of Vidyarthi Sanghatane, said that people are struggling to move on the street every day. "Be it any party, all have ruined the youth's life as no constructive development has taken place in the area. I have written a letter in my blood stating the issues of Shivamogga including potholes," he claimed.

Speaking to ANI, a student said: "Yediyurappa-led government is not concerned about development and four-time Chief Minister is less brilliant in administration."

Holding placards in their hands, the students raised slogans against the BJP government in the state and demanded an immediate solution. (ANI)

