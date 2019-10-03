K'taka: Three men drown in Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Three people drowned in Mandya on Thursday, said police.



The three deaths occurred in two separate incidents.



Two men drowned while swimming in the VC canal here. One of them has been identified as Mahendra (32).



Mandya rural police have registered a case and is making efforts to recover the other body from the canal.





In another incident, a youth lost his life after he drowned in a canal situated in Srirangapatna taluk here.



The deceased has been identified as Yashwant (20) a resident of Kodagahalli in the Mysore district. A case has been registered by Arakere police.



More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

