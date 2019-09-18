K'taka: Winter session to be held in Bengaluru instead of flood-hit Belagavi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be held from October 14 to October 26 in the Vidhan Soudha here, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday.

"Winter session will be held in Bengaluru this time, it is due to the flood effect in Belagavi, from October 14 to 26th," Madhuswamy told reporters here after attending a cabinet meeting.



As per the established practice, Belagavi has been hosting the legislature session once a year since 2006, since the JD(S)- BJP coalition government headed by then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held the first winter session in north Karnataka.

But the decision to forego this practice was taken due to floods wreaking havoc in the Belagavi district. (ANI)

