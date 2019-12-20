K'taka: Woman bus conductor attacked with acid by unidentified miscreants

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman bus conductor was on Thursday attacked with acid by two unidentified miscreants, said Bengaluru police.

The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district of the state.

She is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital and a case in the matter has been registered in Bagalgunte Police Station.



The victim is employed as a bus conductor with the state-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

