K'taka: Woman bus conductor attacked with acid by unidentified miscreants

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 20, 2019 09:58 hrs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman bus conductor was on Thursday attacked with acid by two unidentified miscreants, said Bengaluru police.
The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district of the state.
She is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital and a case in the matter has been registered in Bagalgunte Police Station.


The victim is employed as a bus conductor with the state-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

