K'taka: Woman complaints of being stalked by Bengaluru Startup CEO after breakup

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): In a letter to the State Human Rights Commission, a woman has allegedly claimed that she is being stalked by Rahul Singh, CEO of a startup company here with whom she broke up after being repeatedly abused physically and verbally.

"We met and started liking each other. I and Rahul Singh used to meet every day. After a few months, he was physically and verbally abusive towards me. He used to slap me and kick me," she stated in her letter.

"He kept on calling me, texting every day to convince me to get back with him. I made it very clear to him that I would not like to continue this relationship and he must not contact me. He was harassing me on mails, WhatsApp, Instagram and every social media platform and contacting me from different numbers. I was not in talking terms with him since August 2019 and had made it clear to him not to contact me," she added.She had filed an FIR in HSR Layout Police Station after which the family members of the accused are threatening to kill her if she does not take the complaint back."I saw Rahul Singh outside my house, he had followed me from my office and he made swift strides towards me with a concealed weapon, which looked like a dagger. I ran to the confines of my society to save my life. Every single day, I venture out to work, I am stressed with the fact that I might be murdered en route," she said in the letter. (ANI)