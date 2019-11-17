K'taka by-polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 40 party leaders, who will campaign for the party in the upcoming by-elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka.

While the first name in the list is of BJP state president Naleen Kumar Kateel, the second name is of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Some of the other leaders in the list are Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi and party general secretary BL Santhosh.P Muralidhar Rao, Arun Kumar, Jagadish Shatter, Lakshman Savadi, M Govind Karjol, Suresh Angadi, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, KS Eshwarappa, Aravind Limbavali and C T Ravi will also campaign for their party for the bye-polls.Assembly by-polls to the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.The by-elections would take place in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, KR Pura, Yashwanthapura, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, Hoskote, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, KR Pete and Hunsu.According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination is November 18. The date of scrutiny of nominations is November 19 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidates is November 21.The counting of votes would take place on December 9. (ANI)