K'taka Cong drafts plan to defeat BJP in upcoming Assembly by-polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Along with other Congress leaders, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday chalked out a plan regarding preparations for the upcoming Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah, former minister HC Mahadevappa and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rizwan Arshad visited former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwar's house.All the Congress leaders discussed the ways to strengthen the party for the by-elections as it is eyeing all 15 constituencies to destabilise BJP-led BS Yediyurappa government.It is to note that this was the first meeting of the leaders after the Income Tax Department carried out raids at properties of Parameshwar.By-elections to the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5.Earlier, the by-elections in Karnataka were scheduled to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S).However, the election date was later shifted to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC).Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies namely Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet, and Hunsur, will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on the date set by the EC. (ANI)