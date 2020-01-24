K'taka Congress leader calls Modi 'Bhasmasur', Shah 'Shani'

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "Bhasmasur" and Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "Shani".

Ugrappa said that BJP is now projecting "emotional issue" instead of solving the core issues like unemployment, economic crisis, and poverty that the country is facing at present.



Criticising the Narendra Modi government, Ugrappa told ANI, "...now all of a sudden without solving the core issues like the economy, unemployment, and poverty, the BJP and Sangh Parivar are trying to project only emotional issues. Thereby, they are diverting the attention of the people. So, ultimately it will be a curse on the society and that is the reason why I call them (Shah and Modi) 'Shani' and 'Bhasmasur'."

Talking about promises the Modi government allegedly "failed" to fulfill, he said, "Mr. Shah and Mr. Modi, they are like two faces of the same coin. Right from day one, they have been working as a team so when Modi became the Prime Minister of this country many assurances were given by them which even after five years of their tenure...they have failed to fulfill all sorts of promises they had made." (ANI)

