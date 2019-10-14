K'taka disqualified legislator asks CM to bifurcate Mysore

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): H Vishwanath, the disqualified legislator from Karnataka Janta Dal (Secular) on Monday requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bifurcate the Mysore district.

Vishwanath met the chief minister to put forth his demand to declare Hunsur, a city in Mysore district, a separate district consisting of Krishnarajanagara, Saligrama, Piriyapatna and Heggadadevankote taluq.



He said that there is a long pending demand to make a new district and asserted that it must be done for the betterment for the administrative divisions. Vishwanath further demanded that Hunsur be named after former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

Earlier, former deputy chief minister and MLA G Parameshwara had requested the chief minister to bifurcate Tumkur and form a new district - Madhugiri -- consisting of Madhugiri, Pavagada, Shira and Koratagere taluks.

Similarly, disqualified Congress legislator Anand Singh had sought the division of Ballari district into a new district- Vijayanagar. (ANI)

