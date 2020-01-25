K'taka govt orders to put Ambedkar's photo at programmes during R-Day celebrations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Saturday passed an order instructing to put Dr BR Ambedkar's photo at all government programmes during the Republic Day celebrations in the state on Sunday.

Architect of Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891.

He was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers.



Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990.

During the 71st Republic Day parade, India will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (ANI)

