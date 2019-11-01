K'taka govt to organise mass marriage ceremonies, love marriages not allowed

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka is planning to organise free mass marriage ceremony twice a year but those wanting a love marriage will not be able to reap benefits of the scheme .

As per the state government guidelines, both parents of the couple should attend the ceremony if the duo wants to avail benefits of this offer but those who want to marry without their parent's permission do not stand a chance here.

This mass marriage event will be organised on April 26 and May 24 next year.The state government has also informed that this mass marriage event would be organised by temples which fall under Muzrai department. The main agenda is to support the financially weaker section.Not only that, the state authorities will provide a mangalsutra which is worth 40,000 rupees and 5,000 rupees to the groom. They will also give Rs 10,000 to the bride after marriage.The plan is to conduct about 1,000 marriages in 90-100 temples.The couples wanting to tie the knot are expected to register themselves 30 days before the scheduled date in the temple. Following which a list will be prepared.Not only that, this offer is also valid for people getting married for the second time. The government has ensured that they will provide extra care and will also make efforts to find their matches in accordance with their age. (ANI)