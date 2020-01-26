K'taka tableau on R-Day depicts 'work is worship' philosophy of Basaveshwara

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Karnataka state's tableau depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Centre for Experience), which was the socio-religious centre that existed in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka.

It is regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind.This 12th-century centre has a special significance in the history of humanity, as it represents composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values.These values were propagated by the saint and social reformer- Basaveshwara and other sharanas- followers of Basava philosophy of the socio-religious movement.It is significant that representatives of Anubhava Mantapa were nominated based on their spiritual attainment, regardless of caste, class and sect they belonged and thus discarded the differentiation of human beings as higher or lower, on the basis of birth, occupation and gender.The front part of the tableau has the replica of Basaveshwara preaching his most cherished value - "Work is Worship".For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from states/UTs and 24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these, 22 were shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020. (ANI)