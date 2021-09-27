Kabul airport now ready for int'l flights: Taliban official

Kabul, Sep 27 (IANS) The Kabul airport is now fully operational for international flights and all airliners can resume services, a spokesman of the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before," spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement on Sunday.