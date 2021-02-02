Kabul explosion: 2 killed, 2 wounded in Salim Karwan area

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 2 (ANI): An explosion in the Salim Karwan area in Kabul on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of two people and wounded two others, reported TOLO News.



"Two people were killed and two more were wounded in this morning's explosion in Salim Karwan in #Kabul," tweeted TOLO News.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

More details are awaited.

In another incident on Tuesday morning, a vehicle carrying Abdul Wasi Rahimi, the acting police chief of Parwan, was targeted by an IED blast in the city of Charikar in Parwan province.

Security sources informed that no one was hurt in the explosion.

Meanwhile, four policemen were killed and three more wounded in a Taliban attack on an outpost in the city of Kunduz on Monday night. Fawzia Yaftali, a provincial council member reported the incident.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020 over 2,000 people were killed in incidents for which no one claimed responsibility, reported TOLO News.

Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence.

Taking stock of the situation, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, earlier said that they are "taking a hard look" at how the Taliban is complying with its agreement with the US before deciding how to proceed, reported TOLO News. (ANI)

