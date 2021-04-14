Kabul supports US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan: Ghani

In a tweet, the Afghan President informed that he spoke to his American counterpart Joe Biden and assured Afghanistan will work with US partners to ensure a smooth transition."Tonight, I had a call with President Biden in which we discussed the US decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early September," the tweet read."The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the US decision and we will work with our US partners to ensure a smooth transition," it added.Kabul will continue to work with US and NATO partners in the ongoing peace efforts, he stressed."Afghanistan's proud security and defence forces are fully capable of defending its people and country, which they have been doing all along, and for which the Afghan nation will forever remain grateful," he added.Biden is set to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.Biden will announce his decision on Wednesday to withdraw the military from the country over the coming months, The Washington Post quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying.On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attack.In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.The Trump administration had previously set a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal in negotiations with the Taliban.While the Taliban has vowed to renew attacks on US and NATO personnel if foreign troops are not out by the deadline, it is not clear if the militants will follow through with those threats given Biden's plan for a phased withdrawal between now and September, reported The Washington Post.Officially, there are 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, although the number fluctuates and is currently about 1,000 more than that. There are also up to an additional 7,000 foreign forces in the coalition there, the majority of them are NATO troops.Some officials have warned that a US exit will lead to the collapse of the Kabul government while jeopardising gains made over the last two decades in health, education and women's rights, The Washington Post reported.Biden administration officials say the United States intends to remain closely involved in the peace process and will continue to provide humanitarian aid and assistance to the Afghan government and security forces, which remains almost totally dependent on foreign support. (ANI)