Kadha Cafe opens in UP village

The cafe, which opened on Sunday, is owned by Lucknow-based poet and technical officer of Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Pankaj Prasoon, and it as part of the "save villages from Covid-19 campaign".

Rae Bareli, June 7 (IANS) As part of a new initiative to combat Covid-19, a Kadha Cafe has opened in Lodha village in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district.

"The cafe has been opened in the Covid care and help centre of the village. 'Kadha' made of medicinal herbs will be served at the cafe for free. As many as 10 such cafes will be opened in other villages too," he said.

Prasoon said that steam inhalers were also distributed to villagers during the launch.

He said that recipe of the 'Kadha' would change according to weather conditions.

"Certain spices that increase body temperatures are being excluded in summer. We are doing this on experts' advice," he said.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

