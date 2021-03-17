Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation to launch nationwide campaign

Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar has joined in support of the cause as the campaign ambassador.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) In a bid to ensure timely justice delivery, mental health support and rehabilitation of child victims of sexual abuse and rape, and their families, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) is all set to launch a one of its kind year long campaign on March 21.

The campaign, 'Justice for Every Child', aims to support 5,000 victims of cases under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 100 most sensitive districts across the country.

As a part of the campaign, KSCF will provide legal support to child victims of sexual abuse and rape, healthcare services, particularly mental health support to child survivors and their families.

Victims and their families will also be provided rehabilitation, support, education and skill development opportunities.

KSCF will also be organising training and sensitization workshops for various stakeholders in child protection in the judiciary and administrative systems on child friendly processes.

As per the Crime in India, 2019 report published by National Crime Records Bureau at least three children are raped and five are sexually abused every hour in India.

A recent study published by the KSCF, 'Police Case Disposal Pattern: An enquiry into the cases filed under POCSO Act' revealed that about 3,000 POCSO cases fail to reach court for a fair trial every year while almost four child victims of sexual abuse are denied justice every day due to closure of their case by the police because of insufficient evidence and clue. These figures demonstrate that the 'Justice for Every Child' Campaign is the need of the hour.

"Three children are raped every hour in India and five children are victims of sexual abuse. This is a national emergency and the children of India need our help. In such a situation, all of us should take this fight forward by joining the "Justice for Every Child" campaign initiated by Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation," said Farhan Akhtar.

--IANS

san/rt